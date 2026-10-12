Delhi Police Books Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Leaders Over Gurdwara Bangla Sahib Disruption Allegations

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, party MLAs and senior leaders following a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The complaint relates to an incident at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, where protesters allegedly disrupted the sanctity of the shrine and later circulated selective, misleading video clips on social media.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

"An FIR has been registered based on a complaint received from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. The complainant has alleged disruption on the gurdwara premises and the circulation of misleading content online," police said.

Advertisement

Delhi Police stated that all submitted video footage, CCTV recordings, and social media posts are being subjected to technical examination to identify participants and organisers.

Earlier in the day, Citizens for Fraternity Forum (CFF), an organisation of civil society representatives, has written to the Delhi Police regarding the alleged disruption near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib during the protest, urging the authorities to address the concerns and publicly communicate their findings and corrective measures.

Advertisement

The letter, issued under the Citizens for Fraternity Forum, concludes by stating, "We expect the concerned authorities to address these serious concerns promptly and communicate the findings and corrective measures publicly."