Delhi Police Bust ₹21 Crore Forgery Racket, Arrest Fraudster in Mumbai After Extensive Inter-State Operation

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a wanted fraudster, Kushal Samir Mehta, for his alleged involvement in multiple high-value forgery cases involving fake government documents.

Mehta was nabbed on October 1 at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station following an extensive inter-state operation.

Mehta is currently linked to two major cases in Delhi involving forged documents purportedly originating from central ministries, courts, and financial institutions, with a total defrauded or attempted value exceeding ₹21 crore.

According to police, the first case (FIR 109/2022) was registered following a complaint by Ministry of Finance officials regarding an attempt to fraudulently release government payments amounting to approximately ₹18.62 crore using forged treasury paperwork and fake sanction letters.

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The payments—₹7.62 crore intended for M/s Andy’s Creation and ₹11 crore for M/s Essenzaa Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.—were halted after internal verification confirmed the documents were fabricated. Investigators revealed that Mehta allegedly arranged and supplied the counterfeit documents, including fake Defence and Army supply orders, to misrepresent commercial credibility to banks and third parties.

The second case (FIR 118/2025) stems from a complaint filed by an Ahmedabad-based businessman. The victim alleged that Mehta duped him of ₹3.12 crore over time by promising to leverage government connections to clear official work and recover lost funds.

To gain trust, Mehta repeatedly provided forged documents carrying falsified seals and letterheads from various Union ministries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), courts, and banking institutions.

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After Mehta repeatedly ignored court summonses and warrants related to the 2022 case, an EOW tracking team initiated a detailed technical analysis using phone records and location data. Investigators tracked his movements across Gujarat—including stops in Palitana, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara—before identifying that he had boarded a Mumbai-bound train.

Coordinating with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local railway police, the Delhi EOW team intercepted Mehta aboard train number 12928 upon its arrival at Borivali station in the early hours of October 1.

Following his arrest, Mehta was brought to Delhi under a transit remand. A local court has granted police four days of custody for detailed interrogation. Officials added that Mehta is also linked to at least two other active forgery cases in Mumbai.