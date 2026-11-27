New Delhi: In a targeted operation against illegal activities allegedly masked as wellness services, the Central District Police on Thursday conducted coordinated raids at four spa and massage centres in Nabi Karim, Paharganj and Karol Bagh.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about prostitution being facilitated under the cover of these establishments, police teams were formed under the supervision of the respective Station House Officers. Decoy customers were first sent in to verify the information and confirm the nature of the activities underway.

Once the allegations were substantiated, the teams raided the premises. The operation led to the detection of four alleged prostitution rackets and the rescue of 29 women.

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Further investigation into the cases is underway.