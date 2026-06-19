Delhi Police Bust Second Child Trafficking Racket In Just 48 Hours; Kidnapped Toddler Rescued From UP's Badaun

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on child trafficking rackets operating across the national capital, Delhi Police have busted two major child trafficking networks in just two days.

In the latest case, Delhi Police arrested eight individuals for the kidnapping and sale of a one-and-a-half-year-old child who was abducted from the New Delhi Railway Station. According to the police, the toddler was kidnapped on May 24 while he was with his mother at the railway station. The child was allegedly sold to other individuals for a substantial amount of money after the abduction.

Following a series of raids, police dismantled the entire trafficking network and safely rescued the child from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. All eight accused have been arrested, while further investigations are underway to identify and trace other people linked to the racket.

The case comes just days after Delhi Police busted a major newborn baby trafficking racket involving the illegal purchase and sale of infants.

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In that operation, police arrested 12 accused persons, including the alleged kingpin of the gang, Viveki Kapoor, who owns a nursing home and claims to be a doctor. Police, however, are still verifying her educational and professional credentials and have not confirmed whether she is a qualified medical practitioner.

According to investigators, this racket kidnapped newborn babies from different states, manipulated birth records and related documents, and sold the infants to prospective parents for lakhs of rupees.

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Five newborn babies were rescued during the operation. The rescued infants include one four-month-old baby, two babies aged 27 days, one infant aged 20 days, and another just five days old.

The accused were arrested from Delhi and Rajasthan. Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the babies were also sold in Haryana.

As per sources, the investigation has so far uncovered evidence suggesting that more than 20 newborn babies may have been trafficked through the network. Police teams are now interrogating the arrested accused and examining the full extent of the operation.

The exposure of two major child trafficking gangs within 48 hours has raised serious questions about organized trafficking networks operating in and around the national capital.