Delhi Police Busts 'Nuclear Espionage' Network with Pak ISI, Iran Links, Arrest One For Sharing Sensitive Info

The Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered a major espionage network, arresting a man identified as Adil Hussaini in connection with supplying sensitive information abroad and running a fake passport racket. Initial investigations point to links with foreign intelligence agencies, including Pakistan's ISI, and nuclear entities in Iran and Russia.

Key Allegations and Confessions

Posing as Scientists: While in custody, the accused, Adil Hussaini (59), reportedly confessed that he and his brother, Akhtar Hussaini (who was recently arrested in Mumbai), posed as scientists from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai.

Attempted BARC Entry: The brothers allegedly obtained fake Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) identity cards and attempted to gain entry to the sensitive nuclear facility, though they were unsuccessful. Akhtar Hussaini is also accused of fraudulently using the BARC logo.

International Links: Sources indicate Adil Hussaini claimed his gang has connections with ISI handlers and Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI). The accused is also suspected of having sold a nuclear-related design, allegedly procured from a Russian scientist, to an Iranian agent.

Fake Identities and Documents:

Adil Hussaini, who has also lived in Dubai for several years, was operating under multiple fake names, including Syed Adil Hussain, Mohammad Adil Hussaini, and Nasimuddin. The police recovered an original and two forged passports, fake identity cards, and other sensitive documents from him. The brothers are accused of procuring multiple Indian passports using forged documents.

Operations and Further Investigation

Overseas Travel and Deals: Both brothers are accused of having traveled to Gulf countries multiple times using fake IDs, offering to sell nuclear-related designs and confidential information.

Investment in Dubai: The money acquired through these illicit activities was reportedly invested in properties in Dubai.

Police Custody: A seven-day police custody remand was obtained for the accused.

Other Arrests: A cafe owner suspected to be involved in the network has also been detained.