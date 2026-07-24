Delhi Police Cancel Leave Of All Personnel As Intensifying CJP Protests Put Capital On Edge

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued an urgent directive cancelling the leave of all personnel across all ranks until further notice, effective immediately.

The decision comes in the wake of intensifying demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups demanding accountability over recent examination scandals and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to senior officials, the unprecedented step has been taken to maintain law and order, manage heavy security deployments across central Delhi, and handle ongoing sit-ins and rallies around Jantar Mantar.

Capital on High Alert

The national capital has witnessed mounting tensions following recent clashes between protesters and security forces, which resulted in extensive barricading, traffic restrictions, and heavy police deployment near key government installations.

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With student bodies, political activists, and prominent figures continuing mobilization efforts, law enforcement agencies have moved to ensure full operational strength.

All unit commanders have been instructed to recall personnel currently on leave back to their respective stations without delay. Authorities have warned that strict disciplinary action will follow for non-compliance as the security apparatus remains on maximum alert to counter any sudden escalation in the capital.

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Internet shutdown around Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to urgently hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's decision to suspend internet services in and around Jantar Mantar amid the ongoing student protests in the national capital.

The PIL challenges the decision directing telecom service providers to suspend mobile internet services in areas surrounding Jantar Mantar, contending that the restrictions are arbitrary, disproportionate and violative of fundamental rights. The petition seeks judicial scrutiny of the internet shutdown and appropriate reliefs.

On Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed telecom service providers to suspend mobile internet services within a 1.5-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 4 PM to midnight. The suspension reportedly affected areas beyond the protest site, with mobile data services also disrupted up to the Mandi House Metro station, nearly two kilometres away.

Commercial activity in Connaught Place was also curtailed. Shops, offices and restaurants were asked to close by 6:30 PM following an advisory issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA).