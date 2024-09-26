Published 00:25 IST, September 26th 2024
Delhi Police Commissioner Orders 15-Day Patrol Increase Ahead of Haryana Elections and Festivities
This also includes the patrolling by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) and Station House officers (SHOs) in their respective areas, police said.
Delhi Police Intensify Patrolling Schedule for Upcoming Elections and Celebrations | Image: ANI/File
