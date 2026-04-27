Delhi Police Constable Arrested After Shooting Delivery Agent Dead in Dwarka

A 21-year-old delivery agent was killed and another man injured after a Delhi Police Head Constable allegedly opened fire during a dispute in Southwest Delhi’s Dwarka. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2026, in the Jaffarpur Kalan area.

The victim, identified as Pandav Kumar, was a delivery agent originally from Bihar who had been residing in Delhi. According to reports, the confrontation began following a late-night birthday gathering in the neighborhood. Arguments reportedly broke out over noise and other minor issues, drawing the attention of the accused, head constable Neeraj Balhara.

Balhara, who is posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell, allegedly approached the group from a nearby house. During a heated argument, he reportedly pulled out his service pistol and fired. The bullet struck Pandav Kumar in the chest, passing through him and injuring another man identified as Krishna.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Pandav Kumar was declared dead. Krishna remains under medical treatment for his injuries.

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The Delhi Police arrested Balhara within 24 hours of the shooting. Authorities have recovered the service pistol used in the incident and have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter.

