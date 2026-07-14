Delhi Police Constable Found Dead In Mayur Vihar After Allegedly Killing Wife On Her Birthday In Kalyanpuri

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable who had been on the run after allegedly shooting his wife dead on her birthday in East Delhi was found dead on Tuesday, bringing a dramatic end to a day-long manhunt. His body was reportedly found with a gunshot injury to the head, using his own service pistol. The police have shifted both bodies to the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police, the deceased cop has been identified as Manish Bhati, a 2022-batch constable posted with the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS), who was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking area behind the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Mayur Vihar Phase-1. The police confirmed that Constable Manish used his own service pistol.

A senior police official stated that the incident began on Monday in Kalyanpuri, where Manish is accused of killing his wife, identified as Priyanka, a private school teacher from Ashok Vihar. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS, and a probe has been initiated to investigate the murder as well as dowry harassment allegations made by the victim’s family.

CCTV Shows Fatal Argument On Roadside

According to police, the couple left their home in New Vinod Nagar together on a scooter in the early hours of Monday following a disagreement. The police said that CCTV footage captured them stopping on a roadside near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Kalyanpuri, where a second argument broke out. Following the argument, Manish Bhati allegedly drew his service pistol and shot Priyanka in the chest before fleeing, leaving her injured on the road.

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The passers-by took Priyanka to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The police registered a murder case and launched multiple teams to trace the constable, carrying out raids across Delhi-NCR and parts of Haryana. The police team relied on CCTV footage, electronic evidence and witness statements to reconstruct events.

The search ended on Tuesday when Manish's body was found in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, with the police confirming that he had died on the spot after shooting himself in the head. The police from Mayur Vihar police station secured the scene, took possession of the body and sent it to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem. The police asserted that they are now examining the circumstances of his death while completing legal formalities.

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Manish Bhati had been absconding since the killing, and his death closes the case against him, but the police stressed that the wider investigation remains ongoing.

Priyanka’s family has alleged that she faced dowry harassment after the couple married in 2023. They also claimed she had previously approached the women’s cell with complaints against Manish and his family.