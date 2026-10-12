Delhi Police Designates Ramlila Maidan, Burari and CBD Ground as New Protest Sites

Delhi Police has designated three new venues for holding protests and demonstrations in the national capital, following recommendations by a committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to identify alternative sites for public protests.

According to Standing Order No. L&O/48/2026, signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and dated October 11, 2026, the three newly designated venues are Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

Jantar Mantar will continue to remain a designated venue for protests and demonstrations, the order states.

The decision follows the recommendations of the committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to examine alternative venues for citizens to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations.

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Delhi Police has stated that detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for organising protests at the three newly designated venues will be issued separately.

The new order partially modifies the earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/22, dated April 28, 2022.