Delhi Police Details Metro Curbs, Security Measures During Oct 10 Protest in Affidavit to SC

New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the police have taken the necessary steps to comply with the Supreme Court's directives.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar stated in the affidavit that the police have provided details of their actions regarding maintaining law and order and security arrangements in sensitive areas.

In view of the protests proposed at Jantar Mantar and other areas of New Delhi on October 10, 2026, the police reviewed the security arrangements.

According to the police, there are several important government institutions in Delhi, and vigilance was necessary due to VVIP movements, diplomatic visits, and other major events.

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The Delhi Police had sent a proposal to the DMRC to keep the entry and exit gates of 45 metro stations closed from 9:00 PM on October 9 to 6:00 PM on October 10.

The reason cited for this was the apprehension of crowds moving toward sensitive areas and the potential disruption of law and order.

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The police had also requested a reduction in the frequency of metro trains.

On October 10, the Delhi Police wrote to the DMRC to lift the restrictions and resume normal metro train operations from 10:00 PM. In the affidavit, the police stated that the Supreme Court's directive regarding the metro had already been implemented.

Information was provided regarding the traffic diversions implemented on several major roads and intersections from 6:00 AM on October 10 and 11.

The public was advised to plan their travel in advance, avoid non-essential journeys, and keep checking traffic police updates. The police stated that 88 diversion flex signboards were installed for traffic management. The police stated that internet services were not disrupted.

According to them, only mobile internet services were restricted in accordance with set regulations in view of law and order. These restrictions were being reviewed based on the situation.

The Delhi Police stated in the affidavit that no one was illegally detained under the court's directives. The police also mentioned that lawyers, journalists, and other professionals were not prevented from performing their duties.

According to the police, action was taken against those who were violating the orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The police stated that notices related to Section 163 of the BNSS were displayed in the designated areas. The affidavit mentioned that the notice boards placed around the Supreme Court premises were also reviewed and removed as necessary.