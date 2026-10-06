Delhi Police Detain Youth Congress, NSUI Leaders During Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday detained several Youth Congress and NSUI leaders, including IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, outside Akashvani Bhavan amid protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that several of the IYC workers suffered injuries.

“Violence is being committed against those who are peacefully protesting and trying to save the democracy. Our female office bearers have suffered injuries; such is the behaviour of Delhi Police. The violence against journalists and students will not be tolerated. This shows that PM Modi and Shah are scared and trying to save Gyanesh Kumar,” he said.

Earlier today, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack against the Centre, while asking the Election Commissioners to meet the opposition leaders and answer their questions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the nation.

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The opposition MPs marched to the Nirvachan Sadan where they were met with barricades. Speaking to reporters at the Akashvani Bhavan, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of “hijacking” the country and undermining the electoral process.

He said, “300 opposition MPs were removed from there, so I came here and sat. We just want to meet Gyanesh Kumar and the other election commissioners. We are all opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and we just want to talk to them. Don’t know why the Election Commission does not want to talk to us. Crores of people have voted for us. We just want to ask questions, but they don’t want to answer.”

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Training guns at the Centre and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, he added, “The democracy is finished. Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat and Gyanesh Kumar have finished the vote. The nation has understood. In a way, Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have hijacked the country. We are trying to save the constitution… I am asking the police, if you want to remove me from here, just tell me where in the country I can sit.”

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties have participated in the march and raised their concerns. The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the EC.