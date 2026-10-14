Delhi Police Files FIR Against NSUI Women Workers Over Alleged Scuffle In Detention Bus

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against women workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) following a reported physical altercation inside a police detention bus during a demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue.

The legal action follows the social media circulation of video footage purportedly showing a female NSUI activist being pulled by her hair by a woman police officer before being forced onto a vehicle carrying detained demonstrators.

In a post on X, the NSUI alleged that its members suffered serious injuries due to brutality perpetrated by a female constable of the Delhi Police. The NSUI further claimed that no FIR was registered by law enforcement 24 hours after the incident.

"Brutality was perpetrated by a female constable of the Delhi Police against NSUI comrades who were protesting at Rajiv Chowk, resulting in serious injuries to our comrades. Even 24 hours after the incident, the Delhi Police had not registered an FIR. Subsequently, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar ji arrived there and got the FIR registered," said NSUI.

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NSUI President Vinod Jakhar claimed that they are holding a demonstration over the incident and questioned the police's reluctance to release CCTV footage from inside the police station.

"A demonstration was held in front of the Parliament Police Station, along with NSUI comrades, against the brutality that occurred and the allegations of assault inside the station, demanding the registration of an FIR and the public release of CCTV footage. If there was no assault on our NSUI female student, then why is the police hesitating to make public the CCTV footage from inside the station? Why such fear in bringing out the truth?," said Jakhar.

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