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Delhi Police Files Second FIR Over Jamia Protests and Vandalism After Complaint From University Administration

Delhi Police has registered a second FIR over recent protests and alleged vandalism at Jamia Millia Islamia University, based on a complaint by the university administration. The FIR was filed at Jamia Police Station after an earlier case named Congress and Samajwadi Party MPs.

Melvin Narayan
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Jamia Vandalism Case: Delhi Police Files 2nd FIR Over Campus Protests
Jamia Vandalism Case: Delhi Police Files 2nd FIR Over Campus Protests | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered a second FIR in connection with the recent protests and vandalism at Jamia University, based on a complaint by the university administration. The FIR was registered at Jamia Police Station. An earlier FIR was filed against Congress and Samajwadi Party MPs.

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 Melvin Narayan
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