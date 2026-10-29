Delhi Police Files Second FIR Over Jamia Protests and Vandalism After Complaint From University Administration
Delhi Police has registered a second FIR over recent protests and alleged vandalism at Jamia Millia Islamia University, based on a complaint by the university administration. The FIR was filed at Jamia Police Station after an earlier case named Congress and Samajwadi Party MPs.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered a second FIR in connection with the recent protests and vandalism at Jamia University, based on a complaint by the university administration. The FIR was registered at Jamia Police Station. An earlier FIR was filed against Congress and Samajwadi Party MPs.
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