Updated 29 October 2026 at 18:34 IST Delhi Police Files Second FIR Over Jamia Protests and Vandalism After Complaint From University Administration Delhi Police has registered a second FIR over recent protests and alleged vandalism at Jamia Millia Islamia University, based on a complaint by the university administration. The FIR was filed at Jamia Police Station after an earlier case named Congress and Samajwadi Party MPs.