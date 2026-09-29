Delhi Police Head Constable Assaulted During AAP Protest In Tilak Nagar; AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh And Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained
A Delhi Police head constable was allegedly assaulted during an AAP protest in Tilak Nagar against PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, slapping MLA Jarnail Singh's aide, leading to FIRs and detention of Jarnail Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj while aide Sahib Singh remains out of the police custody.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable was allegedly assaulted during an AAP protest in Tilak Nagar against PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, slapping MLA Jarnail Singh's aide, leading to FIRs and detention of Jarnail Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj while aide Sahib Singh remains undetained.
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