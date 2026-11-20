New Delhi: Delhi Police has issued two orders imposing a 60-day ban on the use of drones and laser lights in and around Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, citing security and flight safety concerns, according to reports.

The orders, issued by Pradeep Kumar Meena, Assistant Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), came into effect on November 18, 2026, and will remain in force until January 16, 2027, reports said.

As per reports, the first order prohibits the operation of drones, paragliders, hang gliders, and aero-models in the vicinity of the airport. Police reportedly said unmanned aerial devices could potentially be misused to carry out terrorist attacks.

The second order bans the use of laser lights at weddings, parties, and other events held at farmhouses, banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, and similar venues, reports said. The restriction follows reports from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI Airport that laser lights were interfering with pilots’ vision during aircraft landings.

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