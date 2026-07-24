Delhi Police Installs Facial Recognition Systems at Jantar Mantar Protest Site to Track Wanted Criminals

New Delhi: In a move aimed at maintaining law and order, the Delhi Police has deployed four Facial Recognition System (FRS) units around the Jantar Mantar protest venue, according to reports.

The surveillance technology is specifically designed to identify wanted criminals, absconders, and history-sheeters who might attempt to infiltrate ongoing demonstrations, reports said. Officials reportedly clarified that the system is not intended to monitor ordinary protesters exercising their democratic rights.

The FRS units have been strategically placed at key entry and exit points surrounding the protest site. They are directly integrated with the Delhi Police database, enabling real-time scanning and matching of faces against existing records of individuals with criminal antecedents, the reports said.

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Authorities reportedly emphasized that the measure is a preventive step to prevent potential disruptions and ensure the safety of genuine protesters and the public.