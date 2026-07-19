Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Monsoon Session; Check Roads To Avoid

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 20, urging commuters to avoid several key roads and junctions in the New Delhi area due to an anticipated rise in vehicular movement.

According to the advisory, traffic congestion is expected around the Parliament complex throughout the session. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid peak hours in the area where possible, and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key intersections.

Roads to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid the following roads as far as possible:

Rafi Marg

Motilal Nehru Marg

Maulana Azad Road

K. Kamaraj Marg

Raisina Road

Rajendra Prasad Road

Parliament Street

Ashoka Road

Talkatora Road

Pandit Pant Marg

Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road

Junctions to avoid

Commuters have also been asked to avoid these major junctions:

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Vijay Chowk

Boat Club

Rail Bhawan Roundabout

Sunehri Masjid Roundabout

Patel Chowk Roundabout

Boota Singh Roundabout

Prime Chowk Roundabout

GRG Roundabout

Jalebi Chowk Roundabout

Suggested alternate routes

To ease congestion, the traffic police has recommended using:

Janpath

Man Singh Road

Akbar Road

Teen Murti Marg

Shanti Path

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Vinay Marg

Outer Circle, Connaught Place

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

RML Roundabout

Mother Teresa Crescent Road

11 Murti

Sardar Patel Marg

The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to commuters to remain patient, adhere to traffic regulations, and cooperate with officials on duty to ensure smooth movement during the Monsoon Session. Citizens have also been advised to monitor official Delhi Traffic Police channels for real-time traffic updates and route diversions.