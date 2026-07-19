Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Monsoon Session; Check Roads To Avoid
The Delhi Traffic Police advises avoiding key roads and junctions around Parliament starting July 20 due to increased traffic. Commuters should plan trips, follow police instructions, and consider alternate routes to ease congestion, while remaining patient during the Monsoon Session.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 20, urging commuters to avoid several key roads and junctions in the New Delhi area due to an anticipated rise in vehicular movement.
According to the advisory, traffic congestion is expected around the Parliament complex throughout the session. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid peak hours in the area where possible, and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key intersections.
Roads to avoid
The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid the following roads as far as possible:
- Rafi Marg
- Motilal Nehru Marg
- Maulana Azad Road
- K. Kamaraj Marg
- Raisina Road
- Rajendra Prasad Road
- Parliament Street
- Ashoka Road
- Talkatora Road
- Pandit Pant Marg
- Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road
Junctions to avoid
Commuters have also been asked to avoid these major junctions:
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- Vijay Chowk
- Boat Club
- Rail Bhawan Roundabout
- Sunehri Masjid Roundabout
- Patel Chowk Roundabout
- Boota Singh Roundabout
- Prime Chowk Roundabout
- GRG Roundabout
- Jalebi Chowk Roundabout
Suggested alternate routes
To ease congestion, the traffic police has recommended using:
- Janpath
- Man Singh Road
- Akbar Road
- Teen Murti Marg
- Shanti Path
- Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road
- Kamal Ataturk Marg
- Panchsheel Marg
- Vinay Marg
- Outer Circle, Connaught Place
- Baba Kharak Singh Marg
- RML Roundabout
- Mother Teresa Crescent Road
- 11 Murti
- Sardar Patel Marg
The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to commuters to remain patient, adhere to traffic regulations, and cooperate with officials on duty to ensure smooth movement during the Monsoon Session. Citizens have also been advised to monitor official Delhi Traffic Police channels for real-time traffic updates and route diversions.
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