Updated 20 February 2026 at 12:29 IST
Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for AI Impact Summit 2026; Check Timings, Affected Roads, Diversions
Traffic restrictions in Delhi on February 20 for the AI Impact Summit-2026 will affect major roads like Sardar Patel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, and others, especially between 8:00 AM-10:00 AM and 5:00 PM-9:00 PM.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: Traffic restrictions will be imposed across parts of Delhi on February 20 in view of the AI Impact Summit–2026, with authorities issuing a detailed advisory to regulate vehicular movement during VVIP travel. The Delhi Traffic Police said special arrangements are being enforced to ensure security and smooth traffic flow near key routes linked to the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, and surrounding areas.
Restriction Timings
The advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police states that curbs will remain in place during two peak windows - 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM - particularly around key corridors near Bharat Mandapam, the airport zone, and adjoining diplomatic and central administrative areas. These time slots may see diversions, temporary stoppages, or regulated movement depending on VVIP convoy passage.
Roads Likely to Be Affected
According to officials, several prominent roads are likely to witness diversions or regulated movement. Authorities have identified several key stretches where traffic congestion or restrictions are expected, including Sardar Patel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Mathura Road, Shanti Path, Africa Avenue, Gurugram Road and Parade Road. Traffic police warned that congestion may increase on these stretches due to security protocols and convoy passages linked to summit delegates.
Traffic police warned that congestion may increase on these stretches due to security protocols and convoy passages linked to summit delegates.
Advertisement
Suggested Alternate Routes
To reduce inconvenience, commuters have been advised to use alternate routes such as Ring Road, Panchsheel Marg, Lodhi Road, Tilak Marg, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, South Avenue Road and NH-48 corridors. Authorities have urged residents to plan travel in advance, allow extra commute time, and strictly follow directions from personnel deployed at key intersections.
Advisory for Commuters
Plan journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Avoid listed routes during restriction hours where possible. Follow directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty. Maintain lane discipline for smoother movement.
Advertisement
The advisory also stressed lane discipline and public cooperation to maintain orderly movement. Real-time updates and assistance will be available through official traffic police communication channels, including social media platforms and helpline numbers.
Officials said the temporary restrictions are part of standard security and traffic management measures implemented during high-level international events hosted in the capital.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 20 February 2026 at 12:29 IST