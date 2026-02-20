Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for AI Impact Summit 2026; Check Timings, Affected Roads, Diversions

New Delhi: Traffic restrictions will be imposed across parts of Delhi on February 20 in view of the AI Impact Summit–2026, with authorities issuing a detailed advisory to regulate vehicular movement during VVIP travel. The Delhi Traffic Police said special arrangements are being enforced to ensure security and smooth traffic flow near key routes linked to the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, and surrounding areas.

Restriction Timings

The advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police states that curbs will remain in place during two peak windows - 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM - particularly around key corridors near Bharat Mandapam, the airport zone, and adjoining diplomatic and central administrative areas. These time slots may see diversions, temporary stoppages, or regulated movement depending on VVIP convoy passage.

Roads Likely to Be Affected

According to officials, several prominent roads are likely to witness diversions or regulated movement. Authorities have identified several key stretches where traffic congestion or restrictions are expected, including Sardar Patel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Mathura Road, Shanti Path, Africa Avenue, Gurugram Road and Parade Road. Traffic police warned that congestion may increase on these stretches due to security protocols and convoy passages linked to summit delegates.

Traffic police warned that congestion may increase on these stretches due to security protocols and convoy passages linked to summit delegates.

Advertisement

Suggested Alternate Routes

To reduce inconvenience, commuters have been advised to use alternate routes such as Ring Road, Panchsheel Marg, Lodhi Road, Tilak Marg, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, South Avenue Road and NH-48 corridors. Authorities have urged residents to plan travel in advance, allow extra commute time, and strictly follow directions from personnel deployed at key intersections.

Advisory for Commuters

Plan journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Avoid listed routes during restriction hours where possible. Follow directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty. Maintain lane discipline for smoother movement.

Advertisement

The advisory also stressed lane discipline and public cooperation to maintain orderly movement. Real-time updates and assistance will be available through official traffic police communication channels, including social media platforms and helpline numbers.