Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of CJP Protest; Check Major Diversions & Affected Routes

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in light of a scheduled demonstration at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), outlining major diversions and key arterial routes to avoid across Central and New Delhi. Security multi-layering and vehicular restrictions have been enforced starting from 6:00 AM on Saturday, October 10.

The advisory comes as authorities deploy over 23,000 security personnel, including paramilitary units, to maintain law and order. The CJP protest, focused on youth-led demands concerning the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, is anticipated to draw significant gatherings near Parliament Street and surrounding government hubs.

Key Routes & Junctions to Avoid

Traffic officials have flagged nearly 30 critical intersections and roundabouts where traffic flow is expected to be severely regulated or diverted:

1. Connaught Place & Environs: Outer Circle Connaught Place (T-Points at Sansad Marg, Barakhamba Road, and Chelmsford Road), Tolstoy Marg-Janpath Crossing, and Jai Singh Road.

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2. Central & VIP Corridors: Roundabouts at Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana, Rail Bhawan, Windsor Palace, and Mandi House.

3. Major Arterial Points: Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Sardar Patel Marg, RML Hospital Roundabout, Shankar Road-Vande Mataram T-Point, Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, and Panchkuian Road.

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4. Outer & Ring Road Links: Bhairon Road-Ring Road T-Point, Lodhi Road Flyover, Under Bhikaji Cama Place, and Under Moti Bagh Flyover.

Public Transit Impact & Advisory Guidelines

To manage the situation, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has restricted entry and exit gates across select central stations, including New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, and Mandi House, while keeping interchange facilities operational.

The Delhi Police has strongly requested commuters to avoid non-essential travel in affected zones. Travellers heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport, major interstate bus terminals (ISBTs), or railway stations (New Delhi and Old Delhi) are urged to plan and allow ample transit time.