Delhi Police Moves Court to Cancel Activist Sharjeel Imam’s Interim Bail in Delhi Riots UAPA Case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has moved a local court seeking the immediate cancellation of the interim bail granted to student activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. Authorities allege that Imam violated specific conditions laid down by the court when granting him temporary relief.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts had previously granted interim bail to Imam for the period from October 4 to October 10 to enable him to attend his cousin’s wedding.

As part of the explicit conditions imposed during his temporary release, the court barred him from using social media and strictly prohibited him from interacting with or coming into contact with media personnel.

In its application filed before the court, the Delhi Police submitted that Imam breached these express directions.

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The prosecution cited footage circulating on social media showing Imam interacting directly with journalists during his brief period out of custody.

"A video is circulating on social media in which Sharjeel Imam can be clearly seen interacting with media persons during the period of interim bail. The accused grossly violated the condition that he shall not come in contact with any media person," the Delhi Police stated in its plea.

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The police further argued that Imam’s conduct was "wilful and deliberate", asserting that he abused the liberty and indulgence granted to him by the judicial system.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested in January 2020 following speeches delivered during anti-CAA protests. He was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) alongside sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigators allege that Imam was one of the key masterminds behind the larger conspiracy that triggered the communal clashes in Northeast Delhi in February 2020, which resulted in 53 deaths and over 200 injuries.

While Imam has previously secured bail in certain individual sedition and hate speech cases registered against him across different states, he remains in judicial custody regarding FIR 59/2020, the overarching conspiracy case being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.