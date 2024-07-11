sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:02 IST, July 11th 2024

Delhi Police Nabs over 100 Travel Agents for Sending Passengers Abroad Illegally till June This Year

The Delhi Police has nabbed more than 100 fraudulent travel agents for allegedly sending passengers abroad from across the country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Police
Delhi Police Nabs over 100 Travel Agents for Sending Passengers Abroad Illegally till June This Year | Image: Shutterstock
  • 3 min read
