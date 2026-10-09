Delhi Police Recall Past Violence Ahead of Oct 10 CJP Protest; IGI Airport Issues Travel Advisory

New Delhi: Delhi Police has issued a strong statement ahead of a proposed protest in the capital tomorrow (October 10), highlighting serious concerns stemming from previous gatherings at Jantar Mantar and emphasising the need for robust security measures to protect public order.

In its press release, the force noted that the circumstances of protests held at Jantar Mantar in July must be carefully considered. Permission had reportedly been granted for a one-day demonstration, yet the gathering continued for nearly a month. During that period, more than 200 police personnel were injured, and over 2,000 individuals with criminal antecedents reportedly took part, contributing to multiple incidents of violence. As tensions rose, clashes ensued that also left innocent students injured.

“The same group is now seeking to assemble at the same location again. In view of the previous experience, adequate arrangements to ensure public safety and maintain law and order are essential before any such gathering can be permitted,” the press release stated.

Delhi Police further expressed grave concern over reports of the molestation and assault of women constables by individuals participating in protests at Jantar Mantar during the past week. These incidents, the force said, are being taken seriously.

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In anticipation of enhanced security arrangements and expected traffic restrictions across Delhi tomorrow, Indira Gandhi International Airport authorities have issued a passenger advisory. Travellers to and from the airport have been urged to plan their journeys well in advance and allow extra time for their commute. Passengers are also advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including cabs, city buses and other available options, to ensure smoother access to and from the airport.

Authorities have appealed for public cooperation to facilitate a safe and orderly situation.