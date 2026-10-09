Delhi Police Register Around 25 FIRs Over Protests Since October 2: Sources

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered around 25 FIRs in connection with a series of protests in the national capital since October 2, with cases relating to alleged vandalism of public property, assault, scuffles involving police personnel and obstruction of government work, sources said.

The cases concern alleged violations of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the New Delhi district, according to the sources. Around 25 FIRs had been registered in connection with the incidents till Thursday, sources said.

Several political leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have also been named in the cases. Earlier, Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in connection with Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during their protest against the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the INDIA bloc had planned a march from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission. Police said no official permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march. As the protesters were stopped near the Election Commission office, several opposition leaders and MPs staged a sit-in protest. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra subsequently entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises along with other leaders and continued their protest there.

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Meanwhile, police has warned against the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on October 10, stating that Section 163 is in force in the national capital and any gathering would be considered illegal. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrishti Pandey said protests were not permitted at Jantar Mantar or any other location while the restrictions remained in force, warning that the police would take legal action against unauthorised gatherings.