  • Delhi Police Traces 118 Missing, Kidnapped Persons Under 'Operation Milap', Reunites Them With Families

Updated 3 March 2026 at 11:46 IST

Asian News International
New Delhi: Delhi's South-West District Police have recovered 118 missing or kidnapped individuals, including 31 children and 87 adults, and safely reunited them with their families through "Operation Milap" during February. The local police immediately launched search operations upon receiving the report of missing/kidnapped individuals. 

Local enquiries played a crucial role, in addition to efforts such as checking CCTV footage and showing the photographs of the kidnapped children/ missing persons at auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus stands, and railway stations, according to a release.

Enquiries were also conducted with bus drivers, conductors, and vendors to trace the movement of the missing/kidnapped individuals. Local informers were also roped in during the search operations. Additionally, records of nearby police stations and hospitals were thoroughly checked.

Through these efforts, the South-West District Police were successful in tracing 118 missing persons/children from February 1 to 28. During this period, 9 missing persons (2 males and 7 females) were traced by PS Vasant Vihar. One missing minor boy, along with 6 missing persons (2 males and 4 females), was traced by PS RK Puram.

The staff of PS South Campus traced two missing minor girls and one missing male. During this period, 6 missing minor children (1 boy and 5 girls), along with 11 missing persons (6 males and 5 females), were also traced by PS Palam Village.

PS Sagarpur traced 5 minor girls and 11 adults, while PS SJ Enclave recovered 1 minor girl and 13 adults (10 males and 3 females). Additionally, PS Kishangarh found 2 minor girls and 3 adults, PS Sarojini Nagar located 4 persons, and PS Delhi Cantt traced one female.

Under "Operation Milap", South-West District Police reaffirmed their commitment to public service by ensuring the safe return of 118 missing individuals to their homes. The team's compassionate approach, coupled with methodical investigations and swift action, brought hope and relief to many grieving families.

Published On: 3 March 2026 at 11:46 IST