Rohit Godara Gang Member Arrested In Firing Incident On Lawrence Bishnoi's Lawyer

New Delhi: A person with links to the Rohit Godara gang was arrested in connection with the firing on Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer, Deepak Khatri, and his associates at Kashmiri Gate in Delhi, Police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on February 24 when three armed assailants allegedly opened fire at a car in Kashmiri Gate.

"These people were in the Kashmiri Gate area and were planning to go back home. Their car was fired at. These people believe that three people probably fired at them... Further investigation is ongoing. As soon as firing started, these people ran towards the bus stand to save themselves... An advocate, Deepak Khatri, was in the car. Yes (He is Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate), He is stable," DCP North Raja Banthia said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma stated that one of the three armed assailants opened fire. Sandeep, one of the four companions present in the car, was shot in the shoulder, but is in a stable condition now.

"Deepak Khatri is an advocate. He was accompanied by four companions. They were travelling to ISBT in their car in the Kashmiri Gate area at around 10:30 am. According to preliminary information, three unidentified assailants on a scooter, one of whom was armed, opened fire. One of the companions of Khatri, Sandeep, was shot in the shoulder. He is safe... We are taking detailed statements of Deepak Khatri and his companions. They have reported something like this (that Deepak Khatri received threats from Shahzad Bhatti) ... We are investigating all angles..." he said.

Advertisement

Police have arrested a person linked to the Rohit Godara gang as part of the investigation. Further details are awaited.