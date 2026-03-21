Who Was 'Farsa Wale Baba', The Gau Rakshak Whose Death Sparked Violent Clashes And Highway Blockades?"

Mathura: Chandrashekhar, popularly known as ‘Farsa Wale Baba’, was a prominent cow vigilante from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district whose death has triggered widespread protests and tension in the Braj region.

Farsa Wale Baba was seen as a “fearless” cow protector and a key face of the gau raksha movement in parts of Mathura. He was reportedly associated with local groups working against illegal cattle trade and enjoyed significant local support.

Who was ‘Farsa Wale Baba’?

According to multiple reports, Chandrashekhar earned the nickname ‘Farsa Wale Baba’ because he was often seen carrying a farsa (a traditional axe-like weapon) and was actively involved in cow protection activities. He was considered a well-known figure among local gau rakshak groups and had a strong following in the region. He was actively involved in efforts to prevent alleged cattle smuggling and was often among the first to respond to such alerts in the area.

What happened in Mathura

The incident took place in the Kosi Kalan area near Navipur village in the early hours of Saturday. According to reports, Chandrashekhar was chasing a truck on his motorcycle after suspecting it was being used for cattle smuggling.

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During the chase, as his motorcycle approached the truck near Navipur village, the suspects allegedly rammed their vehicle into him, inflicting fatal injuries that caused his death at the scene. While supporters claim it was a deliberate act by cattle smugglers, police have indicated that poor visibility due to dense fog and a collision may have led to the fatal accident.

Protests and clashes

News of his death quickly spread, leading to massive protests by supporters and local residents. Demonstrators blocked the Delhi-Agra Highway, hurled stones, and clashed with police, resulting in injuries to several personnel and damage to vehicles. Authorities had to deploy heavy police force and, in some cases, resort to lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

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Political and administrative response

Commenting on the incident, Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar said that the incident occurred after ‘Farsa Wale Baba’ had intercepted a container truck during a period of extremely dense fog.

Adding further, Kumar stated that ,"This was not a murder, but rather an accident," and stressed that the truck driver has been apprehended.

Highlighting that there's no evidence of cattle smuggling, the SSP added, “No evidence of cattle smuggling has been discovered in connection with the incident and the truck initially intercepted by the Baba was found to be transporting grocery supplies rather than livestock.

Commenting further, the DIG said that the cops have confirmed that they possess footage of all individuals involved in the incident and are currently conducting a thorough investigation.

Echoing SSP's statement, the DIG also clarified that neither the truck involved was transporting cattle or any other animals and emphasised that those who participated in stone-pelting will face strict legal consequences and will not be spared.

Probe underway

Police have detained one suspect while others are reportedly on the run. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the incident was a deliberate act or an accident. The incident has once again brought focus on vigilantism and the sensitive issue of cattle smuggling in the region.

Amid the outrage, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken official notice of the incident in Mathura's Kosikalan, offering his deep condolences to the grieving family.

He has ordered senior officials to the scene immediately with a mandate to identify and apprehend the culprits without delay. The Chief Minister also emphasized that those responsible must face the strictest possible legal action and are not to be spared under any circumstances.