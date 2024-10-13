Published 23:43 IST, October 13th 2024
Delhi Police Seizes 518 Kg Cocaine Worth Over Rs 5000 Crore In Gujarat: Third Big Seizure In 10 Days
The Delhi Police on Sunday seized over 500 kg of Cocaine worth around Rs 5,000 crores in Gujarat's Ankleshwar in a joint operation with the Gujarat police.
Delhi police seizes around 518 kg of Cocaine in Gujarat | Image: PTI/representative
