  Delhi Police Seizes 518 Kg Cocaine Worth Over Rs 5000 Crore In Gujarat: Third Big Seizure In 10 Days

Published 23:43 IST, October 13th 2024

Delhi Police Seizes 518 Kg Cocaine Worth Over Rs 5000 Crore In Gujarat: Third Big Seizure In 10 Days

The Delhi Police on Sunday seized over 500 kg of Cocaine worth around Rs 5,000 crores in Gujarat's Ankleshwar in a joint operation with the Gujarat police.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi police seizes around 518 kg of Cocaine in Gujarat
Delhi police seizes around 518 kg of Cocaine in Gujarat | Image: PTI/representative
