Delhi Police Serves Notice to Mamata Banerjee in 2013 Protest Case

New Delhi: A team of Delhi Police personnel visited the residence of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to serve a formal notice in connection with a 13-year-old criminal case.

According to reports, Banerjee has been summoned in her capacity as a witness – not as an accused – to record her statement regarding a confrontation with law enforcement during a Trinamool Congress (TMC) protest in the national capital.

The 2013 Case Details

The notice stems from an incident on April 9, 2013, when Banerjee, alongside a delegation of TMC ministers and MPs, traveled to New Delhi to protest against the alleged assault on then-Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra by members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The case was registered at the Parliament Street Police Station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including:

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--Section 186: Obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions

--Section 353: Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty

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--Section 332: Voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty

--Sections 147 & 149: Rioting and unlawful assembly

--Section 34: Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention