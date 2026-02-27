'Delhi Police Should Have Informed Himachal First, State Sovereignty Must Be Respected': CM Sukhu on Rohru Row | Image: ANI

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday criticised the Delhi Police over its action in Rohru, saying the agency should have informed the state police before taking any accused out of the state following the high-voltage late-night standoff between teams of Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police in Shimla on February 25.

He also announced a major healthcare upgrade with the installation of a 3 Tesla MRI machine at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital.

Speaking to mediapersons after a programme at IGMC in Shimla, the CM said respect for federal norms and coordination between police forces was essential, asserting that each state has constitutional powers and sovereignty that must not be undermined.

Sukhu said that if Delhi Police intended to take individuals into custody from Himachal Pradesh, it should have followed Supreme Court-mandated procedures and informed the local police in advance.

"Every state functions within its constitutional rights. If Delhi Police had to take someone from here, they should have informed Himachal Pradesh Police first and followed the standard operating procedure. Acting without information and in plain clothes is not appropriate," he said.

He added that coordination between police agencies was necessary and that any forceful action without prior intimation creates confusion and undermines institutional functioning. The Chief Minister also maintained that if the Delhi Police had informed the state Director General of Police before entering, the situation could have been handled smoothly.

Without directly commenting on opposition leaders, Sukhu said that law enforcement agencies from outside the state cannot pick up individuals without due process, stressing that such actions would render the role of Himachal Police meaningless.

The remarks come days after a high-voltage standoff between Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police following the detention of three Youth Congress workers from Rohru in Shimla district. The incident led to political sparring in the state, with the ruling Congress terming the action illegal and the BJP defending the Delhi Police operation.

Himachal Police had intervened after receiving information about the detention, and the episode sparked a debate over jurisdiction, procedure and inter-state coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Apart from the law-and-order remarks, the Chief Minister announced the installation of a high-end 3 Tesla MRI machine at IGMC Shimla, replacing a 20-year-old MRI system.

"It gives me great satisfaction that we have installed a high-end MRI comparable to facilities at AIIMS. Our government's aim is to provide top-tier technology so patients do not need to be referred outside the state," Sukhu said.

He said the government plans to equip IGMC Shimla and other medical colleges, including Tanda, Hamirpur, Chamba and Nerchowk and Super speciality hospital Chamyana with advanced digital and diagnostic technology within a year.