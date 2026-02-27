'Legal Process Far From Over': BJP Leaders Say, 'If Kejriwal Was Honest Why Was Liquor Policy Rolled Back' | Image: x

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Friday reacted sharply after AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal was discharged in the liquor policy case by a lower court, citing lack of evidence. While the acquittal has brought temporary relief to the Delhi government, the BJP leaders highlighted that the matter could still face further judicial scrutiny.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi commented, "The court has acquitted him due to lack of evidence. This is a technical issue. CBI will take the next step in this case. The party will give a structured response after studying the judgment in detail. One must think - if the charges were baseless, then how were the charges framed?"

Amit Malviya, BJP national IT chief, shared his views on X, saying, "The judgment in the Delhi excise case has come from a lower court. In the past, even the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India have made strong and damning observations in related proceedings. Whether this judgment withstands scrutiny in higher courts remains to be seen. The legal process is far from over."

Malviya further added, "If Arvind Kejriwal was so honest, why did the Delhi government roll back and alter the policy once irregularities were flagged? Why were multiple phones and SIM cards destroyed? Why was the number of vendors reduced so sharply while commissions were increased from 6% to 12%? These decisions raise serious and legitimate questions. The kickbacks are not a figment of imagination; they are issues placed before the courts and the public."

He also criticised the former Delhi CM's government policies, stating, "More importantly, Kejriwal's 'one on one free' scheme harmed families across Delhi. His policies increased liquor prices and hurt households. He deserves the strictest punishment for running what was a morally bankrupt government. The people of Delhi have already expressed their verdict through the ballot. Now, the judiciary will continue its examination. With further levels of judicial scrutiny pending, the final word is yet to be written."

Earlier today, the Rouse Avenue Court discharged Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated.