Delhi Police Special Cell Busts International Arms Syndicate; 9 Arrested, 23 Weapons Seized
Among the major recoveries were 18 semi-automatic pistols, 2 country-made shotguns, 3 desi kattas, cartridges, magazines, and weapon repair equipment, along with digital devices containing incriminating data.
- India News
- 2 min read
In a major crackdown, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has dismantled an international arms trafficking syndicate operating across North India, with alleged links to foreign sources.
The syndicate was being run by fugitive criminal Shahbaz Ansari and his uncle Rehan Ansari. Both have been identified as the key masterminds behind the network.
A total of 23 sophisticated firearms, including foreign-made semi-automatic pistols, along with 92 live cartridges, have been recovered during the operation.
The crackdown followed sustained intelligence gathering and a fortnight-long inter-state operation, with coordinated raids carried out across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. A total of nine key operatives have been arrested.
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According to police, the syndicate used a well-structured network and encrypted communication platforms to procure weapons, allegedly sourced from Pakistan and smuggled into India via the Nepal border. These arms were then supplied to criminal networks in Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
The investigation revealed that Shahbaz Ansari acted as the main handler, while Rehan Ansari coordinated logistics, communication, and finances.
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Among the major recoveries were 18 semi-automatic pistols, 2 country-made shotguns, 3 desi kattas, cartridges, magazines, and weapon repair equipment, along with digital devices containing incriminating data.
Police said further investigation is underway to trace the full international supply chain and identify other members linked to the syndicate.
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