SpiceJet Cancels Flights at Last Minute Leaving Passengers Stranded at Mumbai Airport, Here's the Reason why

Mumbai — Significant disruptions broke out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday (April 30, 2026) following the last-minute cancellation of at least three SpiceJet flights. The abrupt cancellations of flights SG 631 to Delhi, SG 553 to Gorakhpur, and SG 669 to Bengaluru left numerous passengers stranded, facing long queues at help desks and confusion about refunds and rescheduling due to limited communication from airline personnel.

Many frustrated passengers took to social media to air out their grievances. One user shared a video of the chaos at the airport and wrote, “Don't trust

@flyspicejet. They are pathetic. No food and water served after 7 hrs of delay. Our children are hungry. These aircrafts should be banned and burned by government. The airlines owner is still sitting quietly!”

In an official response, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that the operational breakdown of the grounding of an aircraft and adverse weather conditions at a previous station in Bagdogra severely impacted aircraft rotation. These delays further resulted in crew members reaching their Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), which legally prevented them from continuing further operations. The situation was made worse by a cascading effect where earlier delays and diversions pushed the day's entire schedule off track, making it impossible to get aircraft and crew up and running in time.

Beyond the cancellations, two SpiceJet flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad also faced significant delays. These were similarly linked to weather-related issues at earlier stops in Varanasi and Bagdogra. While SpiceJet expressed regret for the inconvenience and stated that it is operating additional flights to accommodate the affected travellers, the cancellations were made only after prolonged delays, worsening the experience for those already waiting at the terminal.

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