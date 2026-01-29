Delhi Police SWAT Commando Hit By Husband With Dumbbell, Succumbs To Injuries 5 Days Later

New Delhi: A 27-year-old woman SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) commando with the Delhi Police Special Cell died during treatment on Tuesday, five days after she was allegedly attacked by her husband with a dumbbell at their home in West Delhi’s Mohan Garden area.

The incident took place on the night of January 22 at around 10 PM. The victim, identified as Kajal, a Delhi Police constable, was reportedly assaulted by her husband Ankur following a domestic dispute. Kajal suffered serious head injuries in the attack.

Husband Took Kajal To Hospital, Arrested Later

After the assault, the accused husband Ankur himself took Kajal to Tarak Hospital in Mohan Garden, where she was admitted in critical condition. On receiving information, the Mohan Garden police registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested Ankur, who was later sent to judicial custody.

Victim Kajal Succumbs To Injuries

Despite treatment, Kajal succumbed to her injuries on January 27. Following her death, police added murder charges to the case.

Kajal was recruited into the Delhi Police in 2022 and was currently posted with the Special Cell’s SWAT team. She married Ankur in 2023. The accused works as a clerk in the Ministry of Defence and is reportedly posted at Delhi Cantt.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident, including the reasons behind the domestic dispute and other aspects.