What Is the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ That Got 1 Lakh Members in Just Three Days? Check Eligibility and Manifesto

New Delhi: A single word from the country’s highest courtroom has now turned into one of India’s biggest internet rebellions. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's controversial "cockroach" comment sparked memes, mock politics, protest banners, and over 80,000 sign-ups for the "Cockroach Janta Party," a satirical online campaign.

And surprisingly, the internet isn’t laughing at the name anymore, it is uniting behind it.

What Led to the Cockroach Janta Party Trend?

The whole incident started on May 15, 2026, when Chief Justice Surya Kant made scathing comments during a Supreme Court hearing on a case involving fake professional credentials.

During the hearing, he said, “There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them? There are youngsters like cockroaches, they don’t get any employment, they don’t have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone. And you people file contempt petitions.”

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Online anger was provoked by the statement right away, particularly among young people without jobs, journalists, activists, and social media users who felt demeaning and insulted. The internet had already turned the comment into a full-fledged movement, even though the Chief Justice later stressed that the comments were directed at persons using fraud degrees to enter professions rather than at young people without jobs in general.

“What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Such persons have sneaked into media, social media, and other noble professions and hence they are like parasites. It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation,” the CJI said.

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And that is exactly where the Cockroach Janta Party was born.

So, What Is the Cockroach Janta Party?

A satirical political movement known as the Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, was started online in reaction to the contentious "cockroach" remark. However, what had begun as a jest soon became into much more.

The movement portrays itself as a voice for frustrated young Indians who are struggling with unemployment, exam scandals, precarious work, cyberbullying, and a growing feelings of alienation from institutions. The movement welcomed the term "cockroach" rather than condemning it.

Its message is straightforward, if surviving challenging systems turns people become "cockroaches," then perhaps resilience has evolved into a form of protest in and of itself. In fact, the party calls itself “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, and Lazy.”

Who Started the Cockroach Janta Party?

The man behind the viral movement is Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old digital media strategist originally from Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Before relocating to the US to pursue a master's degree in public relations at Boston University, Dipke studied journalism in Pune.

It's interesting to note that from 2020 to 2022, he was employed by the Aam Aadmi Party's social media staff. He contributed to the creation of meme-driven campaign material during the Delhi Assembly elections, which is evident in the Cockroach Janta Party's approach and tone.

On May 16, Dipke posted a Google Form on X inviting “cockroaches” to join the movement. His post read, “Launching a new platform for all the cockroaches out there.”

Want To Join The Cockroach Janta Party? Here’s The Eligibility Criteria

The party’s membership rules are intentionally hilarious, but they also perfectly capture internet culture and youth frustration. According to the official campaign, you can join if you are:

Unemployed by force, choice, or principle

Chronically online for at least 11 hours a day

Professionally talented at ranting online

Lazy enough to avoid productivity reels

Emotionally exhausted by the system

The humour is obvious, but beneath the jokes lies a very real frustration that many young Indians relate to.

What Is The Manifesto Of The Cockroach Janta Party?

Despite its meme-heavy branding, the party’s manifesto contains several serious political demands hidden under satire.

Some of its key promises include:

A complete ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha positions for Chief Justices to protect judicial independence

50 percent reservation for women in cabinet positions

A 20-year election ban on politicians who switch parties

Full transparency under the RTI Act

No anonymous political donations

The party’s official election symbol is reportedly a smartphone with a cockroach inside it, perfectly combining meme culture and political satire into one image.

From Memes To A Massive Movement

What shocked many people was the speed at which the movement grew. The registration form reportedly crossed 15,000 sign-ups within hours. By May 19, the number had crossed 80,000, and supporters claim registrations later crossed one lakh.

The movement also gained huge traction online:

Around 1.8 Million followers on Instagram

Nearly 59,000 followers on X within days

And the support did not remain limited to ordinary social media users.

This Was Not Just Online Drama

The movement is unique in that it swiftly transcended memes. It has been claimed that groups of young volunteers with signs that read "I Am A Cockroach" held cleanup campaigns close to garbage and contaminated waterways.

It was obvious what the symbolism meant. They would react with civic engagement and public service rather than violence or abuse if society viewed them as “cockroaches.”