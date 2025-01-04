Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Promises to Waive Off Incorrect Water Bills If AAP Wins Elections

New Delhi: Stepping up his campaign game for the AAP ahead of the upcoming Delhi Polls, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal promised to waive off incorrect water bills if the party won the elections.

Speaking at an address, Kejriwal said, "Once our government comes to power in 2025, we will waive off all such bills. Our government in Delhi has been providing free water to people for the last 10 years. More than 12 lakh families get 0 water bills. But after I went to jail, I don't know what these people did. They did something wrong, and people started getting water bills of thousands and lakhs of rupees every month. I want to publicly and officially announce that those who think their bills are wrong need not pay their water bills, they should wait. AAP will form the government after the elections, and we will get their wrong bills waived off. This is my promise to all the people; this is my guarantee."

Earlier as his campaign bid, the AAP supremo announced "free medical treatment for senior citizens above 60 years" under the 'Sanjeevani Yojana' if the party wins the upcoming Delhi elections due in February 2025.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "The elders of Delhi have always considered me as their son. Today I am going to fulfill my duty. If AAP wins, all citizens above 60 years of age in Delhi will get free treatment under Sanjeevani Yojana. Whether the hospital is government or private, whatever be the cost of treatment, now the complete treatment of the elderly is my responsibility."

He also announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide Rs 1,000 every month for women voters under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna. The party supremo further promised that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 per month if the Aam Aadmi Party wins the elections.