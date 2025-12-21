Delhi Pollution Worsens: AQI Shoots Up To 438, Thick Blanket OF Smog Blankets City

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog on Sunday morning, continuing a weeks-long spell of poor air quality in the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 390 around 7 am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), placing it in the 'very poor' category. Several areas in the city witnessed air quality deteriorating further to 'severe' levels.

Multiple parts of Delhi experienced a dense haze. In the Akshardham area, the AQI stood at 438, categorised as 'severe'. AQI levels also shot up to 438 in the Ghazipur area. Visuals from central Delhi showed a thick layer of smog around India Gate and Kartavya Path. The AQI in that stretch was recorded at 381, falling in the 'very poor' category. In the Anand Vihar locality, pollution levels were 'severe', with the AQI at 438. The ITO area also recorded an AQI of 405, categorised as 'severe'.

Around the Barapullah flyover, the AQI was recorded at 382, categorised as ‘very poor’. In the Dhaula Kuan area, the AQI stood at 397, also falling under the 'very poor' category.

Responding to the poor air quality that is persisiting over the national capital region over the last few days, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. The restrictions included a ban on non-essential construction activities, the entry of certain diesel vehicles, and enhanced enforcement to curb pollution sources.

As per AQI categorisation, 0-50 is classified as 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Delhi's traffic police have implemented large-scale arrangements at the city's borders to enforce the GRAP-IV rules.

Speaking to ANI, Additional CP Traffic Dinesh Kumar Gupta said they collected approximately 2,686 fines for PUCC violations and 422 fines for BS6 vehicles. He also mentioned that efforts are underway to raise awareness among the public in neighbouring states through social media and government advertisements.