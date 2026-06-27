Delhi Power Cut: BRPL Announces Scheduled Outages Across Several Areas Today; Check Full List

New Delhi: Residents in several parts of Delhi are set to face temporary power outages on Friday (June 27) as BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) carries out scheduled maintenance and network upgradation work aimed at improving the reliability of electricity supply.

According to the power utility, electricity supply will remain suspended in different localities for a few hours during the day. The shutdowns are planned and are part of routine maintenance to strengthen the distribution network, replace ageing infrastructure and minimise the risk of unplanned outages, particularly during the peak summer season.

Some of the major areas expected to be affected include Dwarka (various sectors), Uttam Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Rohini, Pitampura, Model Town and Connaught Place (NDMC area).

The scheduled timings for the outages are as follows:

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Dwarka (various sectors): 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Uttam Nagar: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Mayur Vihar: 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM

Rohini: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Pitampura: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Model Town: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Connaught Place (NDMC area): 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

In addition to these, BRPL has also scheduled feeder-level maintenance work in several other localities under its distribution network, with outage durations varying depending on the nature of the work.

The utility has advised consumers in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements in advance, including charging electronic devices, ensuring backup power for essential appliances and planning activities accordingly. Power supply is expected to be restored immediately after the maintenance work is completed.

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