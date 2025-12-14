Delhi: Priest's Wife Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Temple In Broad Daylight; Accused Detained

New Delhi: A tragic crime unfolded in East Delhi’s Mansarovar Park area on Sunday, where a 48-year-old woman Kusum was stabbed to death in broad daylight. The incident occurred inside a temple in the DDA Flats complex when the woman, who was the temple's priest wife, was offering prayers inside the temple and was attacked multiple times by two men with a knife, which led to her death.

Upon learning of the incident, the police acted swiftly, detaining the main accused along with the weapon used in the crime.

How the incident took place?

The broad daylight murder inside the temple has gripped panic among the locals in Delhi's Shahdara area as the man stabbed the victim around 11:30 am, when she was sitting inside the temple with 3-4 other people. The woman sustained multiple stab injuries to the head and upper body following the attack and was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was declared brought dead by the doctors

The police stated that a young man armed with large knife entered the temple premises and asked about the whereabouts of the priest of the temple. Upon knowing that the priest had gone elsewhere to perform prayers, the man launched a brutal attack on the priest's wife Kusum, and stabbed her multiple times, following which she was bedding profusely and collapsed on the spot.

Another woman, who tried to intervene the attacker's bid, was also stabbed following which she sustained injuries and was rushed for medical treatment.

Temple Priest On The Incident

While the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be established, temple priest Mahesh Sharma, while narrating the ordeal said the temple is built on a 400-square-yard plot that also includes roadside shops rented out to tenants. There has been an ongoing dispute over the land, with some individuals asserting ownership, while he maintains that it belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The matter is currently pending in court.

The priest's son also commented on the incident and said the family had received death threats earlier as well.

Multiple Teams Formed

The DCP, while commenting on the matter, said multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case and stated the case points to 'old enmity' and further probe is underway to get in more information.