Delhi Protest Impact: School Moves Classes Online For July 21 Amid CJP Demonstrations

New Delhi: The fallout from the ongoing CJP protest in Delhi has now extended to the city’s schools, with a few institutions shifting to online classes, citing the prevailing situation in the capital. In an advisory sent to parents, the school stated that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety amid the demonstrations. The advisory added that normal academic schedules would continue, but through virtual platforms.

The parents have been asked to ensure their wards attend classes online as per the regular timetable. Further details are awaited.

Violence Erupts at Jantar Mantar During 'Chalo Sansad' March

Earlier in the day, the CJP demonstration near Jantar Mantar escalated into violence as protesters clashed directly with law enforcement officers. Security forces used tear gas shells and batons to disperse thousands of CJP supporters who had gathered in Delhi to march toward the Parliament on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday.

Because the "Chalo Sansad" march lacked permission to take place near Parliament Street, police attempted to control the crowd. In retaliation, demonstrators pelted stones at officers stationed near the barricades, injuring several personnel. Visuals from the scene captured the rapid deterioration of the situation, showing injured policemen, some with bleeding noses and head wounds, and others already in bandages, resolutely remaining on the frontline to fulfill their duties.

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The demonstrators had converged at the designated protest site to voice their anger against alleged irregularities in NEET, the national entrance test for medical colleges. They are also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Security Forces Push Back as Protesters Breach Barricades

According to ground reports, the confrontation resulted in injuries to multiple police officers. Officials are describing the clash as an organized wave of violence against the deployed security forces. A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, who sustained injuries during the confrontation, recounted the sudden outbreak of aggression from the crowd.

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Some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries as the crowd, consisting mostly of youngsters, allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching toward Parliament. As a countermeasure, authorities also shut down mobile internet services in parts of Central Delhi.

Calls for Peace Amid Prohibitory Orders

Following the clashes, the CJP urged its followers to de-escalate the tension. "Even if you've been stopped at certain points, remain calm and maintain peace. We will only win this with peace and love," the party said. The Delhi Police had already denied permission for the march on Sunday and banned large gatherings in the area, warning that anyone violating the prohibitory orders would face strict legal action.