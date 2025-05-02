Flight Operations Hit After Heavy Rain With Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Lash Delhi-NCR, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Severe thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty winds disrupted normal life in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early Friday, severely impacting flight operations at Delhi Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

IMD Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of severe thunderstorm activity across Delhi with squally winds reaching up to 80 km/h. The sudden change in weather, which began in the early hours, brought much-needed relief from the heatwave.

Flights Delayed: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

However, the flight operations at Delhi Airport were hit, with delays and diversions reported throughout the morning. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which manages the airport, issued an early advisory around 5:20 AM on X confirming that ‘some flights have been impacted due to ‘inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms’. Passengers were urged to stay in touch with their respective airlines for real-time updates.

An updated advisory issued at 8:20 AM informed that the airport operations had returned to normal, although weather-related disruptions continued to affect some flight schedules. “Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience,” Delhi Airport said in its advisory.

Air India also confirmed delays and diversions of its flights to and from Delhi, cautioning that adverse weather across northern India may lead to further disruptions.

“Thunderstorms and gusty winds have affected flight operations in parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions,” Air India wrote on X.

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR. IMD Issues Alert

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rainfall, powerful thunderstorms, and gusty winds on Friday morning, offering a much-needed break from the relentless soaring temperature in recent weeks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for the day, forecasting severe thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 70–80 kmph.

Waterlogging in Delhi-NCR, Trees Uprooted

While the rainfall brought relief from the heat, it also led to significant disruption in daily life. Waterlogging crippled movement in key areas such as Dwarka Underpass, South Extension, Ring Road, RK Puram, Minto Road, and Lajpat Nagar. Commuters faced long delays, with traffic congestion reported throughout the city. In a major incident, a metal structure collapsed at Terminal 3 of Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The severe weather also uprooted trees and disrupted electricity lines in many places across the city. The IMD in its early morning advisory has warned that vulnerable structures, especially kutcha houses and temporary setups, may suffer partial damage. Flying debris and broken branches also raise risks in open areas. The department has advised residents to remain indoors, avoid sheltering under trees, and unplug sensitive electronics during storms.

IMD Weekend Forecast for Delhi-NCR