  • Delhi Rains: Rain and Thunderstorms Hit National Capital, Here's What IMD Predicts

Updated 07:31 IST, February 20th 2025

Delhi Rains: Rain and Thunderstorms Hit National Capital, Here's What IMD Predicts

The National Capital has woken up to light rains drizzles on Thursday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi rains
Delhi Rains | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The National Capital has woken up to light rains drizzles on Thursday. Strong surface winds (20-30 kmph) are expected, with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17 degrees.

In its latest update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a western disturbance is affecting the national capital, which is leading to partially cloudy skies.

(This is a developing copy) 

Published 07:31 IST, February 20th 2025