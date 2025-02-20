Updated 07:31 IST, February 20th 2025
Delhi Rains: Rain and Thunderstorms Hit National Capital, Here's What IMD Predicts
The National Capital has woken up to light rains drizzles on Thursday
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Rains | Image: PTI
New Delhi: The National Capital has woken up to light rains drizzles on Thursday. Strong surface winds (20-30 kmph) are expected, with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17 degrees.
In its latest update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a western disturbance is affecting the national capital, which is leading to partially cloudy skies.
(This is a developing copy)
Published 07:31 IST, February 20th 2025