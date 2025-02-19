Who Is Rekha Gupta, BJP MLA From Shalimar Bagh And New Delhi CM-Designate

BJP names Rekha Gupta as Delhi's next CM, will take oath on Thursday | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: Rekha Gupta, the BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has been named the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She is set to take oath of office in a grand ceremony on Thursday. Rekha Gupta will be the 9th, BJP 's second and 4th woman Chief Minister of Delhi. BJP MLA Parvesh Verma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal , has been announced as Deputy Chief Minister.

The announcement was made by BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar who were appointed as central observers for electing Delhi's Legislature Party leader.

Who is Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta's political journey began in 1992. She joined ABVP (BJP's youth wing) in 1995-96.

She became Secretary of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in 1996-97 and its president in 2007.

Rekha Gupta was elected as councilor from North Pitampura 2010. She later became a member of the National Executive of BJP in 2022.

She was the BJP candidate for the Mayor post in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) 2023.

In recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, Rekha Gupta won her election from Shalimar Bagh seat by a margin of over 65,000 votes.

BJP returns to Delhi after 27 years, marks historic victory in Delhi election defeating Kejriwal's AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted a historic victory in Delhi after 27 years, defeating Arvind Kejriwal's Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) which was ruling in the national capital since 2013.

BJP won a total of 48 seats as it comfortably crossed the halfway mark of 36 to claim the majority. For Kejriwal, it was his most crushing defeat ever because the AAP convenor even failed to win his own election from New Delhi against BJP's Parvesh Verma. His close aide and former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also lost the election.