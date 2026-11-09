Delhi Records 214 Fire Calls On Diwali, AIIMS Treats 42 Burn Cases; 11 Suffer Major Injuries

New Delhi: Delhi Fire Services received 214 fire-related calls during Diwali celebrations, including 24 incidents linked to firecrackers, while AIIMS, New Delhi, recorded 42 Diwali-related burn injury cases, including 11 patients with major burns, according to official figures released on Monday.

Delhi Fire Services Chief AK Malik said the department received a total of 257 calls on November 8, including 214 fire-related calls. Six people sustained injuries in fire incidents.

Briefing the media on the department's preparedness and the incidents reported during Diwali, Malik said the department also received one forest fire call. Around five fire personnel sustained minor injuries during firefighting operations, with none suffering serious injuries.

He said seven major fire calls were received during the period. Comparing the figures with last year, Malik said the department received 231 fire calls last year, against 214 this year.

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Fire tenders were also dispatched to Sonipat, where three vehicles attended one medium-category and two major-category fire incidents.

Malik further said that approximately 281 calls were recorded between 6 pm on Diwali (Sunday) evening and 6 am (Monday) the following morning, with around 178 calls received by midnight.

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Meanwhile, the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi, reported 42 Diwali-related burn injury cases till 11 am today.

Of these, 11 patients suffered major burns, including four admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and seven to the ward. The remaining 31 cases were categorised as minor burns. Five patients underwent surgery, while eight remained admitted, including one critical patient.

The AIIMS report showed that six children below 10 years suffered burn injuries. One was admitted to the ICU, four to the ward and one was categorised as a minor burn case. The youngest patient was five years old, while an eight-year-old child with 45 per cent burn surface area involvement was reported to be critical.

Among children aged 10 to 18 years, 12 burn cases were recorded. Anar was identified as the most common cause of injuries in this age group.

The 18–60-year-old age group accounted for 22 cases, with most injuries involving burns to the hands. One patient above 60 years was also reported and was admitted to the ICU before undergoing surgery.