Delhi Records Warmest Day of the Season at 29.7°C, Air Quality Dips to ‘Poor’ | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi experienced its warmest day of the season on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature rising to 29.7 degrees Celsius, 6.3 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This temperature surpassed Monday’s 28 degrees Celsius and Sunday’s 27.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 degrees below the seasonal average. Humidity levels fluctuated between 42% and 97% throughout the day.

The IMD forecasted strong surface winds during the daytime and shallow fog for Wednesday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to be around 11 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meteorologists predicted that with winter transitioning into spring, temperatures in Delhi could reach 30 degrees Celsius by the end of February. Last year, the highest February temperature was recorded at 29.7 degrees Celsius on February 19.

In recent years, Delhi witnessed highs of 33.6°C in 2023, 28.4°C in 2022, and 33.2°C in 2021. The all-time highest February temperature in Delhi was 34.1 degrees Celsius, recorded on February 26, 2006.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality worsened, slipping into the ‘poor’ category on Sunday and remaining there on Tuesday. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 293 at 4 PM, rising from 227 on Sunday and 152 on Saturday.