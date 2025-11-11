Delhi Red Fort 10/11 Blast: Probe Deepens As More Explosives Recovered In Faridabad

New Delhi: A day after major anti-terror crackdowns linked to the 10/11 Delhi Red Fort terror attack, Faridabad Police uncovered more explosives and firecracker-making materials in Sector 56. Officials said they found six to seven bags of explosives, including three filled with firecracker-making substances, during an ongoing search operation that began in the morning.

Authorities are now investigating whether the recovered materials were meant for firecrackers or had a greater purpose. This discovery follows yesterday’s seizure of 360 kg of ammonium nitrate packed in eight large and four small suitcases, along with 20 timers and 20 batteries, key components used to assemble explosive devices.

Police revealed that Dr Muzammil, one of the accused, had rented a room in the Dhauj area to conceal these materials. Meanwhile, a Swift car belonging to Dr Shaheen Shahid, an employee at Al Falah University and reportedly linked to Jamaat-ul-Mominat, the women’s wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was also recovered.

Inside the vehicle, police found a Krinkov assault rifle with three magazines and 83 rounds, a pistol with eight rounds, two magazines, and two empty shells.

Red Fort Bomber’s Kashmir Link: Dr. Umar Nabi

According to exclusive intelligence inputs accessed by Republic, Umar, who was killed in Monday’s Red Fort explosion, visited multiple locations in the Valley, including the Batmaloo area of Srinagar and Awantipora in South Kashmir, between October 5 and 9.

Sources said Umar’s movements were closely monitored in Awantipora, where he allegedly conducted a recce of strategic installations and held closed-door meetings with known sympathisers of Jaish-e-Mohammad. During this trip, Umar reportedly purchased a vehicle in the name of one Amir Rashid, a plumber from Pulwama, while the payment for the vehicle was made by Umar directly, raising strong suspicion of pre-planned operational intent.