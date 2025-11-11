Updated 11 November 2025 at 16:35 IST
Delhi Red Fort 10/11 Blast LIVE Updates: Suicide Bomber Umar Nabi’s Father Detained, NIA Takes Over Probe
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates 10/11: Massive car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, Lal Quila Metro Station shut; 12 dead, 25 injured, PM Modi to hold high-level meeting.
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast LIVE: At least 13 people have been confirmed dead and 25 others critically injured after a powerful car bomb ripped through Netaji Subhash Marg near Lal Quila Metro Station Gate no. 1 on Monday, 6:30 pm. The explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort sent shockwaves across the Capital, prompting an immediate security lockdown. Heightened security measures have also been enforced across Jammu and Kashmir as a precaution.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe, focusing on possible terror links behind the attack. Preliminary investigations confirm the white Hyundai i20 (registration number HR 26CE 7674) was driven by Dr Umar Nabi, the prime suspect, who died in the explosion, with his recovered body parts currently undergoing DNA testing for final identification. Adding a fresh development to the expanding terror plot investigation, police in Pulwama have detained Dr Umar Nabi's father, Ghulam Nabi, in Lajoora village to determine if the family had any prior knowledge or involvement in the planning of the devastating attack.
Live Blog
Delhi Blast LIVE: Car Explosion Near Red Fort Leaves 12 Dead, 25 Injured; Security Beefed Up in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. Emergency Helpline Numbers (Delhi Blast)
In light of the Delhi Red Fort car blast, authorities have released the following emergency contact numbers for public assistance and information:
- Delhi Police Emergency: 112 (24x7 helpline for emergencies and missing person reports)
- Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010 / 011-22910011
- LNJP Hospital (where most injured are admitted): 011-23233400 (General) | 011-23239249 (Emergency). Inquiries can also be made in person.
- AIIMS Trauma Centre (for transferred patients): 011-26594405
- Delhi Fire Service: 101
- Ambulance Services: 102 / 108
11 November 2025 at 16:35 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: Saharanpur Link Emerges in Terror Probe
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Investigators have traced terror suspect Dr Adeel’s activities to Saharanpur, where he lived since 2024. He worked at V Brass Hospital until March 2025 before joining Famous Medicare. Sources say Dr Adeel was stockpiling ammunition with the prime accused Dr Muzzamil. A local councillor revealed he rented a house in Sushasan Gali and was frequently visited at night, often seen walking to catch an auto.
11 November 2025 at 16:32 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: New CCTV Shows Umar Entering Delhi, Shaheen’s Father Denies Knowledge
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Fresh CCTV footage from Badarpur Toll Plaza shows suspect Umar entering Delhi at 8:13 AM, wearing a mask. Earlier, his Hyundai i20 was seen near Asian Hospital in Faridabad at 7 AM. Meanwhile, Dr Shaheen’s father told reporters he had shared all he knew and denied any awareness of her alleged involvement. A joint team of NIA, ATS, and Jammu & Kashmir Police reached the Lucknow residence of Dr Shaheen Shahid in connection with the Red Fort blast and the Faridabad explosive recovery case.
11 November 2025 at 16:25 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: “Saved by Seconds”, Survivors Recall Horror
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Survivors of the Red Fort blast describe scenes of chaos, shattered bodies, and narrow escapes. Eyewitnesses recount the moment of impact, the intensity of the explosion, and the panic that followed. Doctors say many victims were beyond recovery. Watch the video for chilling survivor accounts and visuals from the blast site.
11 November 2025 at 16:16 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: Chinese Envoy, Global Leaders Condemn Attack
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong expressed condolences over the Red Fort blast, joining a chorus of international voices, including envoys from Russia, Sri Lanka, Israel, and the US, who condemned the attack and extended solidarity with India. The explosion has triggered global concern and heightened security across major cities.
11 November 2025 at 16:12 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: Amit Shah Chairs Second Security Meet, NIA to File FIR Soon
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a second high-level security review meeting at Kartavya Bhawan following the deadly Red Fort blast that killed eight people. Top officials from the Intelligence Bureau, NIA, Delhi Police, and J&K Police joined the meeting, which focused on the ongoing multi-agency probe. The Ministry of Home Affairs has formally handed over the case to the NIA, which will soon register an FIR and examine all terror-related angles. Forensic teams from NSG and FSL revisited the blast site, while links to the Faridabad explosives seizure are also under scrutiny.
11 November 2025 at 16:06 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: Ex-J&K DGP S.P. Vaid Calls Blast an ISI-Backed Jaish Plot
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP S.P. Vaid has termed the Red Fort blast a result of a larger ISI-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed conspiracy. Linking the attack to a radicalised module of medical professionals, Vaid said Dr Umar, a Pulwama native, became a suicide bomber after the group was dismantled. He expressed deep concern over the growing radicalisation of educated youth in Kashmir and urged urgent, coordinated efforts to counter extremist indoctrination. Vaid also stressed the need to track financial and ideological networks enabling such terror modules.
11 November 2025 at 16:05 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: Dr Shaheen’s Father Speaks Out, Denies Allegations
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Dr Shaheen, arrested in Faridabad in connection with the Red Fort blast case, hails from Daliganj, Lucknow, where her family resides at House No. 121. Her father revealed that Shaheen studied medicine in Allahabad and worked in Faridabad after marrying a man from Maharashtra. He mentioned that Shaheen has three siblings -Shoaib, who lives with him; Pravesh, who had distanced himself from the family; and Parvez, whose house was raided and is now under suspicion. The father firmly stated he does not believe his daughter was involved in any such activities.
11 November 2025 at 16:03 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: Bhutan King Leads Mass Prayer for Victims in PM Modi’s Presence
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: The King of Bhutan led a mass prayer at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, joined by thousands of Bhutanese citizens and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to honour the victims of the Delhi Red Fort blast.
11 November 2025 at 15:58 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: Joint Raids by UP ATS, J&K Police in Lucknow
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Uttar Pradesh ATS, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and Lucknow Police carried out coordinated raids at multiple locations across Lucknow as part of the ongoing investigation into the Red Fort car blast.
11 November 2025 at 15:55 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: President Murmu Calls Amit Shah from Angola, Seeks Details on Blast
President Droupadi Murmu, currently in Angola, spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone to enquire about the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that occurred last evening, ANI reports.
11 November 2025 at 15:43 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: Noida Police Step Up Checks at Key Locations
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: In response to the Red Fort car blast, Noida Police have intensified security checks across prominent public spaces including malls, metro stations, shopping centres, and bus stands. DCP Yamuna Prasad stated that random vehicle inspections are also underway to ensure public safety.
11 November 2025 at 15:41 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: Security Tightened in Uttarakhand, Vehicle Checks Near Dehradun ISBT
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Following the Red Fort blast, Uttarakhand Police have intensified security measures, conducting thorough checks on vehicles near Dehradun’s ISBT to prevent any potential threats.
11 November 2025 at 15:37 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: Raids at Dr Shaheen’s Home, Faridabad Module Under Scanner
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: In the widening probe into the Red Fort blast and Faridabad explosive recovery, a joint team of NIA, ATS, and J&K Police reached the Lucknow residence of Dr Shaheen Shahid. Meanwhile, Faridabad Police have questioned over 52 individuals linked to Al-Falah University, including faculty, students, and the principal. Six people have been taken into custody in connection with the suspected terror module.
11 November 2025 at 16:02 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES: Amit Shah Chairs Key Security Meet at MHA
Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah has called another high-level security review meeting at 3 PM, sources said. Top officials from the MHA, Delhi Police, NIA, and intelligence agencies will assess the probe and security situation in the Capital after the Red Fort car explosion that killed 12 and injured 25.
