Delhi Red Fort 10/11 Blast LIVE Updates: Suicide Bomber Umar Nabi’s Father Detained, NIA Takes Over Probe

LIVE: Terror in the Capital, 12 Killed in Suicide Car Bomb Blast Near Red Fort, Delhi on High Alert | November 11, 2025 | Image: Republic

Delhi Red Fort Car Blast LIVE: At least 13 people have been confirmed dead and 25 others critically injured after a powerful car bomb ripped through Netaji Subhash Marg near Lal Quila Metro Station Gate no. 1 on Monday, 6:30 pm. The explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort sent shockwaves across the Capital, prompting an immediate security lockdown. Heightened security measures have also been enforced across Jammu and Kashmir as a precaution.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe, focusing on possible terror links behind the attack. Preliminary investigations confirm the white Hyundai i20 (registration number HR 26CE 7674) was driven by Dr Umar Nabi, the prime suspect, who died in the explosion, with his recovered body parts currently undergoing DNA testing for final identification. Adding a fresh development to the expanding terror plot investigation, police in Pulwama have detained Dr Umar Nabi's father, Ghulam Nabi, in Lajoora village to determine if the family had any prior knowledge or involvement in the planning of the devastating attack.