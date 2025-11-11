Delhi Red Fort 10/11 Terror Attack: New Video Of i20 Car Hours Before Blast Gives Vital Clue

New CCTV footage has emerged showing the Hyundai i20 car linked to the Red Fort blast, captured at a petrol pump just hours before the explosion on Monday, November 10.

The vehicle, bearing registration number HR26CE7674, is allegedly believed to have been driven by the main suspect, Dr. Umar Nabi, and holds key evidence that is helping investigators piece together the sequence of events.

The car was first spotted leaving Al-Falah University in Faridabad around 7 am on Monday, shortly after raids began at the campus. From there, it traveled toward Delhi, passing through the Badarpur toll booth and moving via Okhla Phase 3. By 3:19 pm, it reached the Red Fort parking lot, where it remained until 6:50 pm, when it reportedly triggered the blast near gate number one.

In the new video, obtained exclusively, the i20 is seen filling fuel at a petrol pump along its route to Delhi. Though Dr. Umar Nabi is not visible in the footage, authorities say he was behind the wheel.

The car then proceeded to the Red Fort area, parking inside the lot for over three hours before the attack. Investigators are now questioning what the suspect did during the gap from early morning until the afternoon arrival in the capital.

