Updated 11 November 2025 at 15:06 IST
Delhi Red Fort 10/11 Terror Attack: New Video Of i20 Car Hours Before Blast Gives Vital Clue
New CCTV footage has emerged showing the Hyundai i20 car linked to the Red Fort blast, captured at a petrol pump just hours before the explosion on November 10.
- India News
- 2 min read
New CCTV footage has emerged showing the Hyundai i20 car linked to the Red Fort blast, captured at a petrol pump just hours before the explosion on Monday, November 10.
The vehicle, bearing registration number HR26CE7674, is allegedly believed to have been driven by the main suspect, Dr. Umar Nabi, and holds key evidence that is helping investigators piece together the sequence of events.
The car was first spotted leaving Al-Falah University in Faridabad around 7 am on Monday, shortly after raids began at the campus. From there, it traveled toward Delhi, passing through the Badarpur toll booth and moving via Okhla Phase 3. By 3:19 pm, it reached the Red Fort parking lot, where it remained until 6:50 pm, when it reportedly triggered the blast near gate number one.
The car was first spotted leaving Al-Falah University in Faridabad around 7 am on Monday, shortly after raids began at the campus. From there, it traveled toward Delhi, passing through the Badarpur toll booth and moving via Okhla Phase 3. By 3:19 pm, it reached the Red Fort parking lot, where it remained until 6:50 pm, when it reportedly triggered the blast near gate number one.
Advertisement
In the new video, obtained exclusively, the i20 is seen filling fuel at a petrol pump along its route to Delhi. Though Dr. Umar Nabi is not visible in the footage, authorities say he was behind the wheel.
The car then proceeded to the Red Fort area, parking inside the lot for over three hours before the attack. Investigators are now questioning what the suspect did during the gap from early morning until the afternoon arrival in the capital.
Advertisement
The vehicle was purchased by Dr. Umar Nabi with help from aides, but the ownership was never officially transferred to his name or theirs. This detail has added to the probe, as the car's trail leads back to Faridabad and raises questions about planning and support.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Tuhin Patel
Published On: 11 November 2025 at 14:53 IST