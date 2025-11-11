Delhi Red Fort Blast: Major Terror Crackdown Across the Country by Security Agencies, Multiple Suspects Nabbed

In the wake of the horrific blast in Delhi’s Red Fort area on Monday night, the security agencies across the country are conducting a major sweep to dismantle the terrorism ecosystem.

A 500-member team has been constituted to manage the investigations with representatives from IB, NIA, NSG, local police, and more.

No rest for the Faridabad police

With the latest details emerging constantly, the connection between the Faridabad terror module busted on Monday and the Delhi blast has been firmly established. Following the developments, Faridabad police have amped up their searches in several areas, including a raid on the office of Royal Car Zone, the car dealership linked to the white Hyundai i20 used in the blast.

The efforts of the Faridabad Police are concentrated around the Al-Falah Medical College, where the suspects worked as lecturers. The village of Fatehpur Taga has also seen a heightened police activity in the Dhauj area, from where the massive stockpile of explosives was seized on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh ATS in action

Uttar Pradesh has also become a highlight in the ongoing investigation surrounding the blast. Search operations by special teams of police have been carried out across several locations in Western UP. Police action has been visible in Sambhal, Rampur, and Hapur.

Lucknow ATS has been conducting a massive raid at the residence of Dr. Parvez Ansari, located on the IIM Road of Muttakipur near Lucknow. Dr. Ansari is suspected to have ties with Dr. Muzammil, one of the main suspects behind the blast. Dr. Shaheena, the woman doctor with suspected Jaish ties, who was arrested on Monday, also hails from Lucknow and reportedly was romantically involved with Dr. Muzammil, making the capital city a major focal point in the ongoing investigations.

J&K Police heavily involved in the investigations

J&K Police has begun a massive crackdown on the terrorism ecosystem, with simultaneous action going on at multiple locations. While a team of J&K police has teamed up with Lucknow ATS to conduct the raids, other teams have been active in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, and several other locations of interest.

In Pulwama, the police had raided the residence of Dr. Umar Nabi, the man seen behind the wheel of the car that was used in the blast, mere seconds before the incident occurred. Dr. Nabi’s brothers were taken in for questioning, and his mother was also sent a DNA analysis.

The GMC Hospital in Anantnag has also been a focal point in the investigation, with an AK-47 being discovered from the locker of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, a former senior resident doctor who was arrested in UP. The Kulgam police have also been active in the case, with Dr. Adeel being a resident of Qazigund that falls under their jurisdiction. The local police have also been checking for UAPA bail violations in the area.