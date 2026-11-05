Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Court to Hear Arguements on Framing of Charges

New Delhi: Special NIA court at Rouse Avenue on Thursday listed the Red Fort Delhi Blast case for hearing arguments on framing of charges from Friday onwards. This case pertains to the November 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast case.

The NIA filed a charge sheet against several accused persons. One of them died in the deadly blast that took place near Red Fort in November 2025.

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma on Thursday listed the matter for hearing arguements on behalf of the NIA from November 6.

The court listed the matter for arguements from November 6 to November 27. The court will hear the arguments on behalf of the accused persons on November 14.

The NIA had filed the first charge sheet against 11 accused persons. Accused Umar Un Nabi died in the blast. An Accused is absconding. A Supplementary charge sheet was also filed against 2 accused persons.

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The NIA filed a change sheet running in 7500 pages and cited more than 580 witnesses.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana alongwith Trisha Mittal, Public Prosecutor Anil Dabas, appeared for the NIA.

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It was submitted that the First charge sheet against 11 accused was filed on May 14. Thereafter, a Supplementary charge sheet was filed on June 27, 2026

NIA made Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar as accused.

According to the NIA, the high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion killed 11 people and injured several others, besides causing extensive damage to nearby property.

The agency has invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Among those chargesheeted is the alleged main conspirator, Dr. Umer Un Nabi, whose proceedings are proposed to be abated owing to his death. The remaining accused named in the prosecution complaint are Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.

The NIA alleged that all the accused were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which was declared a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2018.

According to the agency, the chargesheet is based on an extensive investigation conducted across Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR. The prosecution complaint reportedly contains 588 oral testimonies, over 395 documents and more than 200 seized material exhibits.

The NIA has alleged a larger “jihadi conspiracy” involving radicalised individuals, including medical professionals, allegedly inspired by AQIS/AGuH ideology. Investigators claimed the accused reorganised the outfit as “AGuH Interim” during a secret meeting in Srinagar in 2022.

The agency further alleged that the accused launched an operation titled “Operation Heavenly Hind” aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government and imposing Sharia rule.

According to the probe agency, the accused allegedly recruited members, spread extremist ideology, stockpiled arms and ammunition and manufactured explosives using commercially available chemicals. The NIA claimed that the explosive substance used in the blast was Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), allegedly prepared after multiple experiments.

The investigation also allegedly revealed illegal procurement of prohibited weapons, including AK-47 rifles, Krinkov rifles and country-made pistols, along with experiments involving rocket-based and drone-mounted IEDs targeting security establishments.